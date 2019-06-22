Home

Dixon SHEILA MAY
(nee Best) On Tuesday 11th June, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond (Ray), adored mother of Martyn, Michael, Amanda, Andrew and Abigail, dear mother in law of Jonathan, Anne and Caroline and a much loved nana of Georgina, Ruby, Noah, Joshua and Emily May.
Service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Meanwood
on Friday 28th June at 12 noon.
Family and friends please
accept this intimation.
The service will be followed by a private family cremation.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be given for Smile-Train.
Enquiries to John P Tempest Funeral Service Tel 2392700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 22, 2019
