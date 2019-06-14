|
|
|
MARTIN Sheila
(née Wray) Formerly of Swillington.
Passed away on June 4th peacefully in hospital
aged 85 years.
Beloved mam of
Catherine, Christine, Stephen, James and David.
Loving mother in law of Ralph, Dave, Sarah, Christine and Jeanette and a dear nanna
and nanan.
Sheila will be received into
St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Gipton on Wednesday 26th June at 2.30pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 27th June at 10.30am.
Following the Mass Sheila will be laid to rest in Killingbeck Cemetery at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Gemma's Hospice, a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Family respectfully ask mourners not to wear all black.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth,
Tel: 0113 2868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
Read More