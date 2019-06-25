|
|
|
Mangan Sheila
née O'Donnell
(Formerly of Inishkeeragh,
Co. Donegal) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Sheila, RIP. Passed away peacefully
on 18th June 2019.
Reunited with her loving husband Richard, much loved mum of Angela, Michael and Marie and mother-in-law of David, Angela and Steven. Treasured grandma of Christian, Dana, Eva and Sophie, also a beloved sister of Susan.
Sadly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Sheila will be received in to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Harrogate Road, LS17 on the evening of Monday July 1st at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 2nd at 10:30am prior to burial in Lawnswood Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Dementia UK for which purpose a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Service, 180 York Road.
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
