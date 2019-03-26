|
|
|
FARMEARY Sheila Marjorie On Saturday 16th March 2019, passed away peacefully in
York District Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Sheila was a life long
Trade Unionist, GMB member,
First Woman Regional President, member of the Labour Party for
54 years and for many years
Linen Service Manager at
The Leeds General Infirmary.
The beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Jayne and the late Diane, dear mother in law of Mick and Des, much loved grandma of Katie and Luke and
a loved grannie of Oliver.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.00pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Sheila to The Critical Care Ward at York District Hospital and Martin House Hospice,
for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY, Tele 0113 2482899.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Now I have come to the
end of the road
And the sun has set on me,
I want no rites in a
gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free.
Miss me a little - but not for long,
And not with your head bowed low,
Remember the love that
once we shared,
Miss me but let me go.
For this is a journey we
must all take
And each must go alone
It's all part of a master plan
A step on the road to home
When you are lonely and
sick at heart
Go to the friends we knew
Laugh at all the things
we used to do
Miss me but let me go.
Loving daughter Jayne, sons in law Mick and Des and grandchildren Katie, Luke and Oliver.
We love you so much xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
