Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Farmeary Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Farmeary

Notice Condolences FARMEARY Sheila Marjorie On Saturday 16th March 2019, passed away peacefully in

York District Hospital,

aged 79 years.

Sheila was a life long

Trade Unionist, GMB member,

First Woman Regional President, member of the Labour Party for

54 years and for many years

Linen Service Manager at

The Leeds General Infirmary.

The beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Jayne and the late Diane, dear mother in law of Mick and Des, much loved grandma of Katie and Luke and

a loved grannie of Oliver.

The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.00pm prior to cremation.

Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Sheila to The Critical Care Ward at York District Hospital and Martin House Hospice,

for which a collection plate will be available at the service.

All enquiries to

Thomasons Funeral Service,

137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY, Tele 0113 2482899.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Now I have come to the

end of the road

And the sun has set on me,

I want no rites in a

gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free.

Miss me a little - but not for long,

And not with your head bowed low,

Remember the love that

once we shared,

Miss me but let me go.

For this is a journey we

must all take

And each must go alone

It's all part of a master plan

A step on the road to home

When you are lonely and

sick at heart

Go to the friends we knew

Laugh at all the things

we used to do

Miss me but let me go.

Loving daughter Jayne, sons in law Mick and Des and grandchildren Katie, Luke and Oliver.

We love you so much xxx Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices