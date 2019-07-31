Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Shaun Taylor Notice
Taylor Shaun Passed away peacefully on
20th July, aged 53 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
much loved dad of Laura and Daniel, also a dearly loved Grandpa
of Maddison and Jaxon.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August
at 12.20pm. Family flowers only by request but donations in memory of Shaun for St Gemma's Hospice will be collected at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Marsh Lane Leeds 01132450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
