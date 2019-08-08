|
|
|
MARTIN Sean Sheila, Shona and family would
like to thank all family, friends
and neighbours for their kind
expressions of sympathy on the
passing of Sean plus their generous donations for
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Special thanks to St. Gemma's Hospice, Chapel Allerton Care Team, Ward 23 at Leeds General Infirmary and the Bexley Wing for the compassion and care for
Sean over the last two years.
Special mention to Hughes
Funeral Services for all their support especially Tony Thresh.
Thanks to Fr. Mc Gillycuddy,
Canon Nunan, Canon Wiley
and Fr. Thornton. Thanks also to Tommy, Christie, Marian and
Staff at Leeds Irish Centre for
the care and refreshments and thankyou to Tommy for singing
at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019