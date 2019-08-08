Resources More Obituaries for Sean Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sean Martin

Notice MARTIN Sean Sheila, Shona and family would

like to thank all family, friends

and neighbours for their kind

expressions of sympathy on the

passing of Sean plus their generous donations for

St. Gemma's Hospice.

Special thanks to St. Gemma's Hospice, Chapel Allerton Care Team, Ward 23 at Leeds General Infirmary and the Bexley Wing for the compassion and care for

Sean over the last two years.

Special mention to Hughes

Funeral Services for all their support especially Tony Thresh.

Thanks to Fr. Mc Gillycuddy,

Canon Nunan, Canon Wiley

and Fr. Thornton. Thanks also to Tommy, Christie, Marian and

Staff at Leeds Irish Centre for

the care and refreshments and thankyou to Tommy for singing

Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019