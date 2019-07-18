|
|
|
MARTIN Sean Passed away peacefully
on 10 th July 2019
at St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 54 years.
Sadly, missed by his wife Sheila, daughter Shona, mother Una
and late father John,
sisters Kathryn and Theresa.
Son in law of Rose and Philip.
Sean will be received into
St Patrick's RC. Church on
Tuesday 23 rd July at 6pm. Requiem mass will take place there on Wednesday 24th July
at 11 am prior to interment in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
0114 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 18, 2019