Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
18:00
St Patrick's RC. Church
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00
St Patrick's RC. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Martin

Notice Condolences

Sean Martin Notice
MARTIN Sean Passed away peacefully
on 10 th July 2019
at St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 54 years.
Sadly, missed by his wife Sheila, daughter Shona, mother Una
and late father John,
sisters Kathryn and Theresa.
Son in law of Rose and Philip.

Sean will be received into
St Patrick's RC. Church on
Tuesday 23 rd July at 6pm. Requiem mass will take place there on Wednesday 24th July
at 11 am prior to interment in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
0114 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices