BRAITHWAITE Scott Jason
24/2/94 - 1/9/13 It's 6 years lovely lad since
the light of our life was taken,
But not a single day goes by that we don't think of you and the happiness, joy and laughter you brought to our lives.
We remember with love
the happy times we shared,
We will love and miss you
until the end of time,
As always lovely lad,
there's a place in our hearts
that will be forever yours.
Love always, Nan, Grandad, Dad, Elliot and and Dylan x x x x x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 31, 2019
