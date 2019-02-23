Home

BRAITHWAITE Scott Jason
24/2/94 - 1/9/13 We wish with all our hearts that today we could give you a hug and say happy birthday Scott,
we love you.

Treasured memories of the many happy times we shared and your lovely smiling face especially today on your birthday, lovely lad.

We will love and miss you until the end of time.

As always there's a place in our hearts that will be forever yours.

All our love until we meet again.
Nan, Grandad, Dad, Elliott and Dylan xxxxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 23, 2019
