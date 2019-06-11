Home

JOWITT Sandra
(née Whiteley) Passed away peacefully on
31st May aged 70 years
Loved wife of the late Colin,
Loving mother of Tracy and Kelly,
Sister to Denise,
Nanna to Jamie, Sian, Georgie and Ollie, Great-nanna to Ellice,
Mother in law to Simon and Gavin,
Sister in law to Maz.
Cortege will leave daughter's residence Winrose Hill, at 1.55pm, prior to Service and Cremation at
Cottingley Crematorium, on Wednesday 19th June at 2.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for the
Take Heart Charity, LGI,
for which a collection box will
be available at the Service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
