Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Sandra Brook Notice
BROOK Sandra Maria On July 9th, peacefully at home,
after a long illness bravely fought,
aged 57 years.
Devoted wife of Phil,
dearly loved mum of Leon, Philip, Claire, Paul, Natalie
and the late Alan Stewart,
a dear mum-in-law, grandma,
sister, sister-in-law, auntie
and a dearly loved friend to many. The service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday July 23rd at 11.40am. Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
may be made to Wheatfields
& Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection box will be available
at the service. No black attire. Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 263 8971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 16, 2019
