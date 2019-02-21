|
|
|
Robinson Sallyann Fell asleep on 6th February, 2019, aged 67 years surrounded by her loving children Lisa, Michael, Johnny and Stephen.
Sallyann will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Cortege will leave Lisa's home address at approximately
11.50 a.m.
Funeral service will take place at
St Francis of Assisi R C Church, Holbeck, Leeds on Thursday
28th February, 2019 at 12.30 p.m. followed by burial at
Hunslet Cemetery.
Now in God's hands.
R.I.P.
Enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
