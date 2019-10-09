|
|
|
WILSON Sally May 12 in hospital,
of Meanwood,
formerly of Huddersfield
and Leeds, aged 72 years, Sally.
Dearly loved daughter of the
late Bill and Dorothy Wilson
and dear friend of many.
Service and cremation will be
held at Lawnswood Crematorium
at 1.40pm on Tuesday October 22. No flowers please, donations in lieu for the Oncology department at
St. James' Hospital, Leeds may be left at the service. Sally is now resting in the private chapel at
Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street,
Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019