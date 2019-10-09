Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
13:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Wilson

Notice Condolences

Sally Wilson Notice
WILSON Sally May 12 in hospital,
of Meanwood,
formerly of Huddersfield
and Leeds, aged 72 years, Sally.
Dearly loved daughter of the
late Bill and Dorothy Wilson
and dear friend of many.
Service and cremation will be
held at Lawnswood Crematorium
at 1.40pm on Tuesday October 22. No flowers please, donations in lieu for the Oncology department at
St. James' Hospital, Leeds may be left at the service. Sally is now resting in the private chapel at
Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street,
Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.