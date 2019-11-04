|
|
|
Swift Ruth Retired Post Mistress of Quarry Hill Post Office, passed away October 26th in Homelea House, Rothwell, aged 93 years.
Beloved mum, mother in law and nan.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday November 11th at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1.40 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019