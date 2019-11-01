Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hall

Notice Condolences

Ruth Hall Notice
HALL Ruth Peacefully at
Willowbank Care Home on Wednesday 23rd October, Ruth aged 102 years.
Formerly of Tynwald Drive, Leeds.

Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
much loved mum
of Robert and David.
Mother in law to Elaine and Janice.
Much loved grandma to
Ian, Suzanne and Christopher
and great grandmother to
Morgan, Jude and Breagh.

Rest In Peace

The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations
in Ruth's memory will be gratefully
received by MS Trust.

All enquiries to
Whitkirk Coop Funeralcare.
Tel - 0113 3909711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -