HALL Ruth Peacefully at
Willowbank Care Home on Wednesday 23rd October, Ruth aged 102 years.
Formerly of Tynwald Drive, Leeds.
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
much loved mum
of Robert and David.
Mother in law to Elaine and Janice.
Much loved grandma to
Ian, Suzanne and Christopher
and great grandmother to
Morgan, Jude and Breagh.
Rest In Peace
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations
in Ruth's memory will be gratefully
received by MS Trust.
All enquiries to
Whitkirk Coop Funeralcare.
Tel - 0113 3909711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019