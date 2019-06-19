|
WARD Ruby
Nee Cornish Formerly of Pullan Place Beeston
Peacefully in hospital
on 10th June 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Raymond, much loved mum of the late Alan and Billy and a loved grandma, great grandma, great great grandma and sister.
Service will be held on
Thursday 27th June
at St Mary's Parish Church,
Town Street, Beeston LS11 8PN
commencing at 2.15 prior to committal service
Cottingley Hall Crematorium commencing at 3.00.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be made to The Bible Society and
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity. A collection box will be made available at the service for this purpose.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
