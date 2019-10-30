|
HYMAN RUBY ANN Passed away on
10th October 2019 peacefully
at home in her 90th year.
She is a dearly beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunty. She is also a beloved church sister and a friend to many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place on
6th November 2019 at 10.45am at
the Church of God of Prophecy, Chapeltown Road, followed by the interment at Harewood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be
given for St. Gemma's Hospice
and Dementia UK.
Enquiries to John P Tempest, Chapel Allerton, tel 2392700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019