FOSTER Roy Passed away on November
4th peacefully in hospital
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of Edna, loving dad of Gillian and Ian, father in law of Andrew, fun loving grandpa of Amy, Beth and Charlotte and
great grandpa of Daisy.
Service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday November 25th
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Royal British Legion, a plate
for this purpose will be
provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth Tel 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019