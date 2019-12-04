|
DAVIS Roy
On November 24th 2019,
passed away after an illness bravely borne, aged 96 years.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Matilda Davis, father,
father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad and brother, who will be sadly missed by all his family.
His funeral will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Monday 9th December
at 11-40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given
for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Headingley, Leeds. A plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Gallagher Funeral Services Ltd.,
62 Queenswood Drive, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3LG
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019