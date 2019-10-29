|
|
|
BURDETT Roy Peacefully at home on Thursday 24th October, Roy aged 94 years. Formerly of Kershaw's/Rank
of Harehills, Leeds, and W.Y.C.C.
Beloved husband of the late Jean,
much loved dad of
Avril and Howard,
granddad to Gareth and Phillip
and a great granddad
to Oscar and Violet.
Rest In Peace
The Funeral Service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 7th November 12:20pm.
Family flowers only but
donations in Roy's memory will be
gratefully received by SSAFA
and Age Concern UK.
All enquiries to
Whitkirk Co-op Funeralcare.
Tel - 0113 3909711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019