Armitage Roy On the 6th of September 2019 whilst in York District Hospital,
Roy Armitage. Much loved Father to Dallas, Martin, Nigel & Roslyne, Father-in-Law to Chris, Cath and Mary, 'G-Roy' to Gemma, Ian, Danielle, Alex, Bridie, Conor, Charlotte, Raina, Bethany, Isobel and Great Grandad to Euan, Dominic, Harry, Florence and Oliver. Roy passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
A service will be held at
York Crematorium on
Thursday the 3rd of October at 11:40. Family Flowers only.
A collection will be made in support of Dementia UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2019