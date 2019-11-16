|
|
|
REVELL Roswyn Blanche Alison, Judith and family
sincerely wish to thank relatives,
friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy,
as well as donations received
in lieu of flowers by
Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
after their sad bereavement.
Special thanks go to the doctors,
nurses and carers for their tender
concern during Roswyn's last illness;
to the Rev. Godfrey for his prayers
and words of comfort; to caretaker
Alan Firth; Wendy Hartley and the
Flower Guild plus the organist,
Mr David Buckley, the choir
and all members of the
Grove Methodist Church, Horsforth,
for their very kind help and all of
whom showed sympathy and
support by attending the service.
Many thanks to Victoria
for the refreshments.
Also, to Debbie, Emma and all the staff at the Co-op Funeral Service for their compassion and assistance with the funeral arrangements.
Your kindness is
very much appreciated.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2019