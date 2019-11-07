|
|
|
REVELL Roswyn Blanche
(née Blades) Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
Saturday October 26th 2019
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph;
much loved mother of
Alison and Judith,
beloved mother-in-law of
Malcolm and David,
dearly loved grandmother of
Adam, Noah & wife Margaret, Sam
& wife Caitlin, Duncan & wife Sarah and dear great-grandmother of Willow; treasured sister of Lesley.
The funeral service will take place at The Grove Methodist Church,
Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds on
Wednesday November 13th 2019
at 11.15am followed by private
cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of
Roswyn may be made to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
(https://wwwyorkshireairambu
lance.org.uk/donate/in-memory/.)
For further details contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
104 New Road Side, Horsforth,
Leeds, West Yorkshire
LS18 4QB. Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019