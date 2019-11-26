|
GRANELLI Rosina Passed away on November 16th,
in Holyrood House Care Home,
aged 93 years.
The dearly beloved wife
of the late Louis,
much loved mum of Anthony
and the late Mario and Maria,
also a dear grandma
and great grandma.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's
Roman Catholic Church, Wakefield
on Monday 2nd December at
10am followed by burial
in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired
to Dementia UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019