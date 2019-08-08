McDERMOTTROE

Rosemary

(Maura) (Formerly of Co. Armagh)

Sadly, passed away following a fall at home on 17th July 2019

aged 81 years.

Maura passed peacefully surrounded by her family.

Dearly loved wife of Charlie, loving Mum to Paula, Barry and the late Geraldine, also adored Grandma

to Timmy, much loved sister,

sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many.

Maura's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Urban's R.C. Church on Friday 16th August at 12.30 pm, prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu, would be greatly appreciated for the charity, Adoption UK, for which a plate will be provided at the church.

Friends please accept this intimation.

The family would like to thank all the staff at St James' Hospital, who cared so well for Maura and made her comfortable in her final days.

Enquiries to

Hughes Funeral Services

Tel 0113 2480953 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019