|
|
|
Ackroyd Rosemary
(Rosie) November 27th,
passed away peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her loving family,
aged 74 years.
Rosie, dearly loved wife of Frank.
Much loved mum of
Gail and Tommy.
Also, a loving grandma of
Kimberley, Liam and Niamh.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday
December 12th at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Rosie
may be made to Candlelighters.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
The family request bright colours or Leeds Rhino rugby tops to
be worn if possible.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart and Sons
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019