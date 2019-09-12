|
|
|
BICKERDYKE Ronnie On 3rd September peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Ronnie,
aged 84 years of Halifax
formerly of Pudsey.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Marion, devoted Dad of Paul and the late Beverley also a dear Father-in-law of Karen and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019