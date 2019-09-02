Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00
Harehills Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Christie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Christie

Notice Condolences

Ronald Christie Notice
Christie Ronald Frederick
'Ronnie' Passed away at St James Hospital on 12th August 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Brother to Bill and Eileen. Brother-in-Law to Denise and
a treasured Uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Harehills Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 9th September 2019 at
12 noon, followed by the burial.
Family and friends, please accept this invitation in joining us to celebrate Ronnie's life.
Donations will be gratefully received for NSPKU.
A special thanks to all staff and friends at Holmsley Green for their care and support over the years.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.