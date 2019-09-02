|
|
|
Christie Ronald Frederick
'Ronnie' Passed away at St James Hospital on 12th August 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Brother to Bill and Eileen. Brother-in-Law to Denise and
a treasured Uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Harehills Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 9th September 2019 at
12 noon, followed by the burial.
Family and friends, please accept this invitation in joining us to celebrate Ronnie's life.
Donations will be gratefully received for NSPKU.
A special thanks to all staff and friends at Holmsley Green for their care and support over the years.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2019