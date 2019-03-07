Home

ARUNDELL Ronald On 26th February,
peacefully in hospital,
Ron, aged 93 years,
of Northallerton,
formerly Middleton.

Dearly loved husband of
the late Betty,
loving dad of Graham and Kathryn
and a dearest father in law, grandad and great grandad.

Funeral service to take place at Cottingley Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if wished, may be given after the service to
benefit Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
