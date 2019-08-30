|
JOHNSON Dr. Ron
Former GP in East Leeds Passed away, peacefully,
aged 86 years
on August 26th.
Very much loved husband of the late Adrienne, cherished father of Simone and Alistair and adored grandfather of Freya and Sasha.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday September 11th
at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for The Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2582395.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019