|
|
|
FORSTER Ron Walton 16/02/19
Peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Phyllis, much loved father of Kathryn and the late Tim, dear father-in-law of Neil, loving grandad of Sophie and brother of Richard.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday 1st March at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be available at the service. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Kettleys Funeral Service Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More