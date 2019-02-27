|
BLYTHE Roland Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2019 aged 82 years.
Roland was a beloved, Uncle, Brother in law, Cousin and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at 12.20pm. Family flowers only by request
but, if so desired, donations in memory of Roland may be given to
the RNIB for which purpose a plate will be available at the service.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare Marsh Lane, Tel - 0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
