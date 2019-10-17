|
ASTBURY Roland
(Razzer) Of your charity, please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Roland, who passed away
on September 29th 2019,
former professional RL player for Hunslet, Doncaster and Batley.
Now reunited with his darling wife Connie, a much loved dad of Michael, Lee, Tina, a loving grandad and a dear brother.
Service will take place at
St, Mary's Catholic Church, Rothwell on Friday October 25th 2019 at 11.15am prior to interment at Rothwell Haigh Cemetery.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Leeds. Tel 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019