Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Astbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Astbury

Notice Condolences

Roland Astbury Notice
ASTBURY Roland
(Razzer) Of your charity, please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Roland, who passed away
on September 29th 2019,
former professional RL player for Hunslet, Doncaster and Batley.
Now reunited with his darling wife Connie, a much loved dad of Michael, Lee, Tina, a loving grandad and a dear brother.
Service will take place at
St, Mary's Catholic Church, Rothwell on Friday October 25th 2019 at 11.15am prior to interment at Rothwell Haigh Cemetery.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Leeds. Tel 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.