1997 - 2019 Notice Condolences
HOLMES Roger Retired Chief Inspector, Leeds City Police and Bradford Central Safety Officer at Bradford FC 1997 - 2004.

Died Thursday 21st February in Hospital after a short illness
aged 71.

Beloved husband of Jan, loving father of Matthew and Richard, dear father in law of Caroline
and Charlotte, beloved
"Pam Pam" of Maisie-Moo and Lily.
We will love and remember you
in our hearts forever.

Our anchor in life's vast ocean.
God go with you.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
