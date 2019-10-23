|
MUIR-COCHRANE Dr Robin Richard On October 11th, 2019 at
St. James' Hospital, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of Nuala,
loving Father to Ian, Eimear
and Nuala Og, father-in-law to Joanne and a much loved
and loving Grandfather to Conor, Eve, Caitlin and Finn.
Service will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium,
Elland Road, Leeds on
Wednesday October 30th , 2019
at 11.40am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers may
be sent to the British Heart
Foundation in memory of Robin.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services 180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2019