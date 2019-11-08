|
|
|
ROMANI Robert October 29th,
passed away peacefully in
Wheatfields Hospice surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer courageously fought, aged 63 years.
Robert, dearly loved husband
and soul mate of Gaynor,
much loved dad of
Rebecca, James and Craig,
dear father-in-law of Zoe,
treasured grandad of Harvey, Max, Frank, Lily, Ava and Archie, also a loving brother and brother-in-law and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place at St Oswald's Church,
Church Street, Guiseley, LS20 9BB
on Wednesday November 13th at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory
of Robert may be made to
Wheatfields Hospice, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors,
tel 0113 2582134.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019