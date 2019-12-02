Home

Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
Robert Hatfield Notice
HATFIELD Robert 'Bob' It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Bob on 26th November at St James Hospital, aged 85 years, after a short illness.
Words can never explain
what you meant to us all.
Loving husband of wife Joan
and dad to Sharon, Martyn and Caroline. Grandfather to Charlotte, Jason, Natalie, Jonathan, Victoria and James and great grandfather to Jessica, Evie and Daisy.
The Funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 12th December at 1pm, followed by refreshments at Woodlands Hotel, Gildersome, LS27 7LY.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Yorkshire Cancer Research and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019
