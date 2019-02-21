Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eddison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eddison

Notice Condolences

Robert Eddison Notice
EDDISON Robert (Rob) On Friday 15th February 2019, passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 58 years.
The much loved
husband of Deborah,
dearly loved dad of Lee, Bobby, Joanne, Jamie and Christopher and a loving father-in-law,
grandad and brother.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 28th February at 11.00am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Robert to
The Alzheimer's Society for
which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road,
Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.