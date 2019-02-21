|
|
|
EDDISON Robert (Rob) On Friday 15th February 2019, passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 58 years.
The much loved
husband of Deborah,
dearly loved dad of Lee, Bobby, Joanne, Jamie and Christopher and a loving father-in-law,
grandad and brother.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 28th February at 11.00am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Robert to
The Alzheimer's Society for
which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road,
Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
