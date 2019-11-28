Home

COOPER Robert (Bob) Peacefully on 18th November
at Nesfield Lodge Care Home.
Bob, beloved husband of Jean,
loving dad of Stephen, much loved father in law of Tracey, special grandad of Katherine and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The service will take place on Wednesday 4th December at 10.30am at St Mary's Church, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3TJ.

For enquires please call
Wm Dodgson & Son,
Middleton, Leeds, LS10 4LX
Tel: 01132 706474
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019
