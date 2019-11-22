|
BURTON Robert Hugh 14th November 2019, passed away peacefully at Bryn Seiont Newydd Care Home, Caernarfon and of Llangybi and formerly of Alwoodley, Leeds, aged 89 years.
A beloved and cherished husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Robert will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Wilfrid's Anglo Catholic Church on Wednesday 27th November at 10.45am followed by interment
at Harewood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Robert gratefully received towards Leeds Half and Half Appeal and
St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019