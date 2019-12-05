Home

Robert Bex

Notice Condolences

Robert Bex Notice
BEX Robert 'Bob' Passed away in
Grove Court Care Home on
20th November, aged 93 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Irene and much loved Uncle and
Great Uncle and Friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium,
Ring Road, Leeds, LS11 0EU at 1.40pm on Monday 9th December.
No flowers by request.
All donations if desired in
memory of Robert are to the charities Dementia UK and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kirkstall. Tel: 0113 230 4064.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
