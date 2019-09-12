Home

WOOD RITA September 2nd at home
aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Dennis, much loved mum of David, Denise, Paul, Mark and families.
Will be missed by all who knew her.
Service and cremation will take place on Monday September 16th at 3pm at Rawdon Crematorium.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Donations will be appreciated to benefit Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Mahony and Ward Funeral Directors 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019
