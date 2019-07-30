Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Whitehead

Notice Condolences

Rita Whitehead Notice
Whitehead Rita Peacefully on July 24th in Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 85 years of Rothwell.
Dearly loved wife of Roy, cherished and loved mum of Diane.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Tuesday August 6th at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Macmillan Nurses, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.