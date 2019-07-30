|
Whitehead Rita Peacefully on July 24th in Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 85 years of Rothwell.
Dearly loved wife of Roy, cherished and loved mum of Diane.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Tuesday August 6th at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Macmillan Nurses, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2019