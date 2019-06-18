Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Haft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Haft

Memories Condolences

Rita Haft Memories
HAFT Rita
18/06/2008 There are no words that can say how much we love and miss you, our Beautiful Mam,
Not a day goes by that we don't
talk or think about you,
Our hearts were broken
the day you went away.
We have so many memories of
you to cherish, but we'd rather have you.
Thank you for being our Mam
Love from all your Girls xxxxxxx
Thinking of you today,
our Unforgettable Nana.
Love all your grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.