HAFT Rita
18/06/2008 There are no words that can say how much we love and miss you, our Beautiful Mam,
Not a day goes by that we don't
talk or think about you,
Our hearts were broken
the day you went away.
We have so many memories of
you to cherish, but we'd rather have you.
Thank you for being our Mam
Love from all your Girls xxxxxxx
Thinking of you today,
our Unforgettable Nana.
Love all your grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
