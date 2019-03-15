|
GIERKE Rita Peacefully in her sleep at Sunnyside Nursing Home on Sunday 3rd March,
Rita
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Hermann,
loving sister of Jean,
much loved mum of
Susan and Richard,
dear grandma of
Andrew, Stephen and Christina
and mother-in-law of
Gary and Jean.
The Funeral Service will
take place at
Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday 21st March at 9:40am. Family flowers only
but donations in
Rita's memory will be gratefully received for the benefit of Dementia Research UK.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkirk
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
