DIBB Richard Ernest September 22nd passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years.
Richard, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen, much loved dad of Kirsty and Niki and a loving grandad of Jack and Benjamin.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Wednesday
October 2nd at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Richard may be made to MIND. A collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Geldart
and Sons, Tel: 0113 2582134.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019