|
|
|
BIRCH Richard Passed away peacefully,
on Monday 9th December 2019,
aged 77 years. Father, Grandfather, beloved Brother and Friend.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 20th December, at St Mary's C of E Church, Hawkswood Avenue Leeds LS5 3PN. Prior to a private cremation service. No flowers by request but donations in lieu to
MIND Charity. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 17, 2019