|
|
|
Kitching Rhoda Peacefully at Alexandra Court
Care Home, Leeds on
August 15th 2019, aged 96 years and formerly of Bramhope.
Beloved wife of the late Max
much loved mother of Peter and dear mother-in-law of Carol.
Rhoda will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and Cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 on
Monday September 23rd at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Alexandra Court Care Home would be appreciated and a plate will be provided for
this purpose. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2019